Tulane Health System names Ashley McGaha CFO

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane Health System has named Ashley McGaha its new chief financial officer. McGaha has served as the system’s interim CFO since November 2019 and recently accepted the official position.

“Over the past year, Ashely’s leadership has helped successfully navigate Tulane Health System through the unprecedented fiscal challenges brought on by the pandemic,” said Dr. Robert Lynch, Tulane Health System CEO. “Her expertise in expense management and performance improvement has been critical to our ability to find the resources needed to safely care for patients while protecting and supporting our colleagues.

“As we look forward to 2021, with the anticipated COVID vaccines and getting back to ‘regular’ business, we will count on Ashley’s strategic planning experience to execute Tulane Health System’s fiscal and growth initiatives.”

McGaha has served Tulane Health System in several finance roles since 1996. Before becoming the interim CFO, McGaha served as Tulane’s associate chief financial officer and vice president of finance.

McGaha holds a degree in accounting from the University of New Orleans. She also completed the HCA Healthcare Executive Development Program in 2017.