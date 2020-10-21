Tulane Health System Earns Blue Distinction Center Designation

NEW ORLEANS – Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana has selected Tulane Health System as a Blue Distinction Center+ for Knee and Hip Replacement, part of its Blue Distinction Specialty Care program. Blue Distinction Centers are nationally designated healthcare facilities that show a commitment to delivering high-quality patient safety and better health outcomes, based on objective measures that were developed with input from the medical community and accreditation and quality organizations.

Facilities designated as Blue Distinction Centers for Knee and Hip Replacement demonstrate expertise in total knee and total hip replacement surgeries, resulting in fewer patient complications and hospital readmissions. All designated facilities must maintain national accreditation. In addition to meeting these quality thresholds, hospitals designated as Blue Distinction Centers+ are on average 20% more cost-efficient in an episode of care compared to other facilities.

“We are proud to be recognized by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana for meeting the robust selection criteria for knee and hip replacements set by the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program,” said Ben Hughes, vice president of orthopedic services at Tulane Health System. “Our commitment to our patients includes high-quality orthopedic services, excellent outcomes and compassionate care. This award is the latest evidence that our joint replacement patients receive world-class care right here in New Orleans.”

Knee and hip replacement procedures remain some of the most commonly performed, scheduled surgical procedures in the U.S., according to a 2018 study released by the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons. In 2014 there were 370,770 total hip replacements and 680,150 total knee replacements1.

The Blue Distinction Specialty Care program has helped patients find quality care in the areas of bariatric surgery, cancer care, cardiac care, cellular immunotherapy, fertility care, gene therapy, knee and hip replacements, maternity care, spine surgery, substance use treatment and recovery and transplants. Research for many of these programs show that, compared to other providers, those designated as Blue Distinction Centers demonstrate better quality and improved outcomes for patients.

