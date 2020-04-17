Tulane Health System Announces Grant to Second Harvest Food Bank

NEW ORLEANS — From Tulane Health System:

Tulane Health System – an affiliate of HCA Healthcare, one of the nation’s leading healthcare providers – today announced it is providing a $75,000 grant to Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana to help the region cope with the COVID-19 health crisis.

The grant is part of a $1 million series of grants made this week to local community organizations throughout the country by the HCA Healthcare Foundation, the tax-exempt philanthropic arm of HCA Healthcare.

“Like our colleagues that are serving on the front lines of this crisis by providing lifesaving care to patients, local organizations are also stepping up to address the needs of their communities in remarkable ways, including emergency response, addressing food shortages and providing childcare for healthcare workers and first responders,” said Sam Hazen, chief executive officer of HCA Healthcare. “HCA Healthcare is honored to support our communities during this unprecedented time of rapidly changing needs.”

The one-time grants of $10,000 to $250,000 have been distributed to community partners that are focused on the COVID-19 emergency response and food banks.

“We are so honored by this gift of love,” said Natalie Jayroe, president and chief executive officer of Second Harvest Food Bank. “It is because of generous support from partners like Tulane Health System and HCA Healthcare that our staff and volunteers will be able to provide meals and emergency food in the weeks and months to come for those most impacted by this emergency.”

In addition to caring for many patients suffering from COVID-19, Tulane Health System has also been providing free COVID-19 testing to EMS, police and other first responders.

“Our community is joining together to respond to the coronavirus pandemic in remarkable ways,” said Dr. Robert Lynch, Tulane Health System’s chief executive officer. “So many people, restaurants and organizations have donated food to our caregivers, and we are grateful for this opportunity to respond in kind. We are proud to support the food banks and emergency responders that are working hard to address the needs of our community.”

To learn more about how Tulane Health System is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit our online resource center.





