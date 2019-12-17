Tulane Health Promotes Hughes to VP of Orthopedics and Surgery

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane Health System has promoted Ben Hughes to vice president of orthopedics and surgery for Tulane Health System, where he will lead growth, service and operational initiatives for the service lines.

“Ben has a proven record of physician engagement and patient satisfaction,” said Tom Patrias, chief operating officer for Tulane Health System. “We look forward to what he will accomplish in his newly expanded role.”

Hughes joined Tulane Medical Center in 2016 as the practice manager of the Tulane Institute of Sports Medicine (TISM). He was then promoted to director of ambulatory clinics in 2018 with operational oversight of TISM, Tulane orthopedics, the Tulane Professional Athlete Care Team clinic, the Tulane Dermatology Clinic and the Tulane Pulmonary Clinic.

Prior to Hughes’ arrival at Tulane Health System, he earned a master’s degree in health administration from Tulane University. He then completed an administrative residency at Touro Infirmary and an administrative fellowship at Ochsner Health System.

