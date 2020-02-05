Tulane Health Promotes Guidroz to Associate Chief Nursing Officer

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane Health System has promoted nursing veteran Deon Guidroz to associate chief nursing officer. She will provide nursing leadership for quality and patient experience initiatives at the system’s Tulane Medical Center campus in downtown New Orleans.

“It’s always a proud moment to see veteran staff like Deon, who have grown professionally within our organization, elevated to the next level,” said Ruth Kain, chief nursing officer for Tulane Health System. “We know our care team and patients will continue to benefit from Deon’s deep clinical knowledge and commitment to superior quality care.”

Guidroz joined Tulane in 2009 as a medical surgical unit nurse before being promoted to a clinical supervisor role. She quickly rose through the ranks to become a clinical nurse manager in 2011 and most recently served as director of medical surgical nursing. As director of medical surgical units, Guidroz achieved significant goals related to nursing engagement and retention, quality and patient safety, and she is a recipient of the Tulane Health System Distinguished Bee award for her exceptional work ethic and leadership skills.

Guidroz earned a bachelor’s of science degree in nursing from Nicholls State University in Thibodaux and an MBA in healthcare management from Western Governors University in Salt Lake City, Utah. She is also a member of the American Organization of Nurse Executives and volunteers with the American Red Cross for Disaster Relief.