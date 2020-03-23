Tulane Design Students Win Big at ADDY Awards

2020 American Advertising Awards, New Orleans | www.jordanhefler.com Photo by Jordan Hefler

NEW ORLEANS — Tulane School of Professional Advancement digital design students received 24 accolades including a Best in Show Award at the 2020 Advertising Club of New Orleans ADDY Awards on Feb. 28 at the Orpheum Theater.

“We are honored for our SoPA Digital Design students to be recognized by the Advertising Club of New Orleans,” says Dr. Suri Duitch, dean of the School of Professional Advancement. “Participation and involvement with professional associations such as Ad Club is critical for our students to learn and grow in their careers.”

Krystle Weber received a Gold ADDY and won Best of Show for Woodcut Workshop Invitation in the special event materials category

Grady Bell received a Gold ADDY Award for Nowhere Coffee in the packaging category

Lauren deBautte received a Gold ADDY Award for her Muffuletta Festival in the special event materials category, a Bronze ADDY Award award for her Pompadours Pour in the packaging-single category and a Bronze ADDY Award for Muffuletta Festival poster in the illustration category

Bronze ADDY Award award for her Pompadours Pour in the packaging-single category and a Bronze ADDY Award for Muffuletta Festival poster in the illustration category Anna Toujas received a Gold ADDY Award for her Panda Conservation workshop invite in the special event materials category and a Bronze ADDY Award for her Remi web app in the app category

Katherine Stern received a Gold ADDY Award for her Housemates app in the app category, a Gold ADDY Award for Dove Kids, Packaging & Advertising in the integrated brand identity campaign- single category, a Gold ADDY Award for sports playing cards in the illustration- campaign category, a Bronze ADDY Award for Bywater American Bistro designs in the special event materials category, a Silver ADDY Award for Energywise logo and stationery in the stationery package category

Claude Richard received a Gold ADDY Award for his Safe Binding Online PSA in the animation or special effects category, a Silver ADDY® Award for his Create Sushi Letterforms in the illustration category and a Silver ADDY® Award for his TRANSistance in the app category

effects category, a Silver ADDY® Award for his Create Sushi Letterforms in the illustration category and a Silver ADDY® Award for his TRANSistance in the app category Kathryn Hume received a Bronze ADDY® Award for Fry and Pie, Hand Made Menu in the special event materials category

materials category Hannah Gregory received a Bronze ADDY® Award for her Molam Banding in the integrated brand identity campaign category

category Stacie Pomes received a Bronze ADDY® Award for her Lighthouse Illustration in the illustration-single category

Megan Calvin received a Bronze ADDY® Award for Festival Icon Set in the illustration-campaign category

Lauren Andress received a Silver ADDY® Award for Peristyle Café in the packaging category

Nicole Macon received a Silver ADDY® Award for PJs Carnival Coffee Packaging in the integrated brand identity campaign category

campaign category Corey Guerra received a Silver ADDY® Award for Bunnyhop Cyclery Café in the logo design category

In addition to the student awards, Amanda Garcia, Ph.D. was recognized by the Advertising Club of New Orleans with the honor of Educator of the Year for her work educating and guiding future advertising professionals in her work as Director of Digital Design and Professor of Practice at the Tulane School of Professional Advancement.

14 of the winning entries will advance to the five-state district competition between other student winners. Gold winners from the district competition will advance to the national American Advertising Competition.





Comments

comments