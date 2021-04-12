Tulane Center for Brain Health Joins Sinise Foundation Network

Tulane University’s Center for Brain Health has partnered with actor and humanitarian Gary Sinise and his foundation’s Avalon Network. Sinise is pictured here at the Serving Heroes event in February 2018 at the Naval Base Ventura County in Port Hueneme, Calif. (Photo courtesy of the Gary Sinise Foundation)

NEW ORLEANS – The Tulane University Center for Brain Health has partnered with actor and humanitarian Gary Sinise and his foundation’s Gary Sinise Foundation Avalon Network. This network focuses on the cognitive health and mental wellness of veterans and first responders, providing transformative care for those experiencing post-traumatic stress, traumatic brain injuries, or substance abuse. Funding of $12.5 million over the next five years is gifted to TUCBH for this initiative.

“It is truly an honor to be part of this network,” said Dr. Gregory Stewart, the W. Kennon McWilliams Professor of Sports Medicine in Orthopaedics and co-founder and co-director for the Tulane Center for Sport. “We are humbled by the early investment to the Gary Sinise Foundation Avalon Network by The Goldring Family Foundation & Woldenberg Foundation to help serve veterans in the New Orleans area. Tulane has been given such a unique opportunity, as an institution, to serve this population and we are committed to the long-term success of this program.”

The Gary Sinise Foundation Avalon Network builds on the work of the Marcus Institute for Brain Health and the Boulder Crest Foundation’s Warrior PATHH program to establish 20 treatment centers nationwide to serve thousands of veterans, first responders and their families.

“When I formed the Gary Sinise Foundation in 2011, it was rooted in a personal mission to provide support, raise spirits and improve the mental wellness of our nation’s heroes and their families,” said Gary Sinise, the foundation’s founder and chairman. “I am proud to announce the launch of the Gary Sinise Foundation Avalon Network. This cognitive health and mental wellness network will further expand our services to veterans and first responders experiencing post-traumatic stress, traumatic brain injuries and substance abuse to help heal the invisible wounds afflicting too many of our veterans and first responders, transforming struggle into strength and lifelong post-traumatic growth.”