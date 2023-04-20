Tulane Business School Hosts Annual Investment Conference

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — Tulane University’s Freeman School of Business will present the 26th Annual Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference on Friday, April 28 at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in New Orleans.

The annual event gives institutional investors and members of the public an opportunity to hear presentations by executives from small- to mid-cap public companies headquartered across the Gulf South. This year’s conference will include speakers from banking, construction, manufacturing, security, transportation and other industries. Howard Marks, co-founder and co-chairman of Oaktree Capital Management, will deliver the keynote address.

“This is an opportunity for institutional investors and individuals to hear from the people running companies that are under-followed by Wall Street,” said Peter Ricchiuti, the founder and director of the Burkenroad Reports. “There’s often great value here, which is why we sometimes refer to them as ‘Stocks under Rocks.’”

The conference is an outgrowth of Burkenroad Reports, a student stock analysis program at Tulane’s Freeman School of Business. Each year, 200 finance students working in teams meet with top management and visit company sites to prepare and publish objective investment research reports on 40 small-cap public companies headquartered in six southern states. The completed reports are available at the conference and on the Freeman School web site.

Companies whose representatives will speak at this year’s conference include:

Amerisafe Inc. (AMSF), Bristow Group (VTOL), Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM), Construction Partners (ROAD), Crown Crafts Inc. (CRWS), EastGroup Properties (EGP), First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI), Flotek Industries (FTK), Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT), Marine Products Corp. (MPX), Pool Corporation (POOL), Potbelly Sandwich Works (PBPB), Powell Industries (POWL), RPC Inc. (RES), Sunnova Energy International (NOVA) and Vistra Corp. (VST).

The Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Visit freeman.tulane.edu/Burkenroad-conference for the full agenda and to register.