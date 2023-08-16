Tulane Business Forum to Explore Louisiana’s Next Generation Economy

Paulo Goes, dean of the A. B. Freeman School of Business, speaks at the 2022 Tulane Business Forum. (Photo by Cheryl Gerber)

NEW ORLEANS — From Tulane University:

From energy and health care to real estate and gaming, innovative businesses are pursuing exciting new opportunities in Louisiana’s legacy industries. For the 44th annual Tulane Business Forum, a distinguished panel of executives and experts will discuss the state’s emerging economy and what they’re doing now to position themselves for future success.

“Winning Strategies: Louisiana’s Next Generation Economy” will take place on Friday, Sept. 15, at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans. Presented by the Tulane Association of Business Alumni, which represents more than 25,000 graduates of Tulane University’s A. B. Freeman School of Business, the forum is the association’s signature event and one of the region’s largest annual conferences dedicated to local and national business topics.

“Louisiana’s economy has long been driven by industries like oil and gas, health care and hospitality, but now we’re seeing a shift, with visionary leaders embracing new technologies, approaches and business models,” said Louis David (MBA ’11), president of TABA. “The 44th annual Tulane Business Forum showcases some of these future-focused executives who are developing winning strategies for the future.”

“This year’s forum highlights many of the strategic themes we’re focusing on in our programs, including our newly redesigned MBA,” added Paulo Goes, dean of the Freeman School and one of this year’s speakers. “Effectively managing the energy transition, assessing the financial impact of climate change, and understanding the metrics of key industries like real estate and health care — these are subjects that will play a growing role in business over the next decade and that every manager needs to be familiar with.”

Highlighting this year’s forum will be keynote presentations from two executives whose businesses play a leading role in the state’s economy: Dan Real of Caesars Entertainment Inc. will outline the past, present and future of sports betting; and Gregory C. Feirn, CEO of LCMC Health, will discuss the rapidly evolving healthcare business and his vision for LCMC.

In addition to Real and Feirn, this year’s forum will feature more than a dozen speakers addressing topics such as energy transition, real estate development, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), and changing state and federal tax regulations.

This year’s speakers include:

Laura Beauchamp, Director of Resource Planning and Market Operations, Entergy

Colette Hirstius, SVP of Deepwater Gulf of Mexico, Shell

James Martin, CEO, Gulf Wind Technology

Adrian A. D’Arcy, Founding Partner, D’Arcy Vicknair LLC

Tara C. Hernandez, President & CEO, JCH Properties+

Cullan Maumus, Managing Director, NORF Companies

Daniela Mills, SVP, Practice Leader – General Property, Lockton Companies LLC

Molly Crouch, Corporate Director of Sustainability North America, Sodexo

Jarod Davis, Global Policy Director for Social Equity, Dow Inc.

Alan Harrell, Partner, Phelps Dunbar LLP

Richard J. Roth III, Founder and Managing Partner, Roth Law Firm LLC

Peter A. Wilson, Jr., Partner, Roth Law Firm LLC

Panel moderators include:

Lacy McManus, Executive Director, Future Energy, Greater New Orleans Inc.

Andrew “AJ” Brooks, Lecturer & Director of Undergraduate Certificate Programs, A. B. Freeman School of Business

Nene Glenn Gianfala, Vice President, Shareholder, Chaffe & Associates Inc.

Registration for the forum is available online or in person on the day of the event, and discounted registration is available for Tulane alumni.