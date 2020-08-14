Tulane Association of Business Alumni Hosts Virtual Business Forum

NEW ORLEANS – The Tulane Association of Business Alumni is presenting the 41st Annual Tulane Business Forum, titled “Waves of Change: Reimagining Business Growth Through a Crisis,” from 8 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Sept. 17. Speakers include the the Hon. Meredith S. Grabill, U.S. bankruptcy judge for the eastern district of Louisiana; Michael D. Rubenstein, a shareholder at Liskow & Lewis; Dr. Kyle Widmer, chief of infectious diseases at the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System; and many other local and national leaders.

