Tulane Announces Plans for Spring 2021 Semester

Photo courtesy of Tulane University

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University has announced its plans for the spring 2021 semester.

“We continue to learn about the most effective COVID-19 protocols for our community and how to successfully implement them,” said Tulane President Michael Fitts. “And, we are using this knowledge and experience as we plan for the best possible spring for our students, faculty and staff.”

Tulane’s first day of classes in the spring will be Jan. 19, the original start day for the semester. Students will be scheduled to return the week before classes start in order to begin COVID-19 screening via the university’s off-campus Arrival Center, which will begin operations on Jan. 8.

The university will observe the Carnival break Feb. 15 and 16, in keeping with the city of New Orleans’ holiday schedule. There will be no spring break, but there will be two or three additional days with no classes spread throughout the semester. The last day of classes will be May 3.

Final exams, which will be held in-person and not online like they were this semester, will take place May 6-11. As usual, students in residence halls will be expected to stay until their last final is over. Commencement will take place May 22, as originally scheduled.

“These are the broad brushstrokes of our upcoming semester. There will be many more details to come in following weeks and all of our plans are contingent on local, state and federal safety recommendations and requirements,” said Fitts.

Tulane claims weeks of positivity rates lower than both the city and state but Fitts said the university is not “letting our guard down. All of our health safety protocols, including face coverings, social distancing, hand hygiene and restrictions on large gatherings will continue as before – they are the means that keep us safe.”