Troy Henry Bringing Four Smalls Sliders Restaurants to New Orleans

Photo courtesy of Smalls Sliders

NEW ORLEANS – Fast-food restaurant Smalls Sliders has forged a multi-unit agreement with New Orleans businessman Troy Henry, who plans to open the first of four New Orleans stores by mid-2024. The initial location already is in the process of site approval.

Henry is the founder of Henry Consulting, which operates several businesses in the aviation, fuel, staffing, retail and real estate development industries. He is leading efforts to redevelop the site of the former Six Flags amusement park.

“I first heard about Smalls Sliders through my son and his basketball coach – they could not stop raving about the food from the first moment they had it,” said Henry in a press release. “When I got the chance to try it myself, I was immediately impressed by the quality of not only the product, but the concept as a whole.”

Headquartered in Baton Rouge, Smalls Sliders was founded in 2019 by Brandon Landry. NFL legend Drew Brees is an investor. The chain’s first restaurant opened in 2019 and now there are nine throughout Louisiana. More than 80 locations are in the development pipeline.

“The expansion progress we’ve made in Louisiana in just a few short years has been fantastic, and it’s amazing to see that we’re able to continue capturing the attention of such esteemed operators like Troy,” said Maria Rivera, the company’s CEO.

QSR magazine featured the brand on its list of “America’s Hottest Startup Fast Casuals” and its 2023 QSR 50 Contenders list. Nation’s Restaurant News named the brand one of its “Breakout Brands of 2023.” Entrepreneur magazine named Smalls one of its “Top New & Emerging Franchises.”

“I don’t take new ventures lightly, so I do my due diligence in ensuring it’s the right move for myself and my business,” said Henry. “After meeting the Smalls Sliders team and hearing about the vision they have for the brand, I knew this was a concept worth investing in, and I’m eager to bring this first-class concept to even more communities across Louisiana.”