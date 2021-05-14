Troy Carter Named to Transportation, Small Business Committees

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., right, poses for a photo during a ceremonial swearing-in for Rep. Troy Carter, D-La., center, as his wife Ana Carter, left, watches on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Troy A. Carter (D-La.), has been appointed to the house committee on transportation and infrastructure and the house committee on small business by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“Both of the committees have a crucial role to play in responding to both the COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters,” said Carter in a statement. “These are challenges that the people of the Second District have first-hand experience with. I look forward to using our experiences to improve policies and people’s lives.”

Carter said serving on the transportation and infrastructure committee means he’ll be able to shape a “once-in-a-generation” infrastructure agenda and bring home immediate resources to help repair his district’s “crumbling infrastructure.”

The small business committee, meanwhile, oversees the Paycheck Protection Program and SBA disaster loans.

“I pledge to dig in and ensure these programs work for the small business owners and residents in our community to assist them in recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Carter. “We need policies that include everyone: New Orleans, Jefferson, the River Parishes and East and West Baton Rouge to build back better. I will work every day to be their voice in Congress.”