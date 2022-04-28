Troavé Profice to Lead Belltower New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS – Belltower, a nonprofit organization committed to expanding postsecondary success for New Orleans public school graduates, has named Troavé Profice as its executive director. The former teacher and education executive will head up Belltower’s work to create and support pathways to economic prosperity.

“High quality education has the power to be the great equalizer. I’ve worked tirelessly to expand access and improve education services in early childhood and K-12 systems, and I’m excited to continue this work in the postsecondary arena,” said Profice. “I’m especially eager to expand our partnerships with universities and to create a mentorship program that will match young people with professionals who will provide guidance, opportunities to develop soft skills, and career exposure.”

Belltower supports programs at the University of New Orleans and University of Louisiana Lafayette for students from low-income households. It also supports Trellis Hybrid College offered by the Cowen Institute at Tulane University and one-year college and career readiness programs offered by Next Level NOLA and YouthForce NOLA.

Prior to joining Belltower, Profice served as a director with the Louisiana Department of Education and was the chief executive officer of Bricolage Academy. She is a graduate of Loyola University New Orleans and holds a master’s degree in public administration from the Austin W. Marxe School of Public and International Affairs at Baruch College. She currently serves on the boards of the Loyola Alumni Association, Educators for Quality Alternatives, and the GNO-ABO Charitable and Educational Foundation. She is an active member of the Pontchartrain Chapter of The Links, Incorporated and president of the Alpha Beta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.