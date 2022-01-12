Triton Stone Group of New Orleans Acquires Midwestern Company

NEW ORLEANS — Triton Stone Group of New Orleans, a national wholesaler and distributor of granite and natural stone products, has acquired the assets of Unique Stone Concepts, a distributor with locations in St. Louis; Indianapolis; Cincinnati; Columbus, Ohio; Kansas City, KS and Omaha, Neb.

“We were looking to expand into the Midwest and once we met with Unique, we knew right away what a great fit it was going to be. They have an amazing team and a very similar culture and values to ours,” said Triton Stone Group President Katie Jensen, who expects the deal to increase the amount of material her company ships through the Port of New Orleans by 25% to 35%. “Their commitment to their customers and their core values are right in line with Triton; having this expanded footprint will be advantageous for our future growth.”

Elliot Uchitelle, co-founder of Unique Stone Concepts and 20-year veteran of the industry, will serve as Triton’s regional manager in the Midwest.

“I am really excited about joining the Triton team,” he said. “Their underlying values, hard work, dedication to quality and honesty are all in line with the values that are so important to the Unique Stone Concepts.”

Triton Stone Group, formed in 2006 by the Jensen Companies, operates an additional 18 locations across the southeastern United States. The company also sells kitchen and bath products.

For more information, visit www.tritonstone.com.