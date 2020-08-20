New Orleans Chamber Member Since 2019

“Real estate is all about relationship building, and so is the Chamber.”

A native New Orleanian, Tricia King lives and breathes this city and its wide swath of diverse neighborhoods and properties. With more than a decade of real estate experience and long list of awards of recognitions to her name, Tricia is known for both her hospitable approach and real estate prowess. She has also been honored for her community involvement, recently receiving the Gardner Realtors Lifetime Achievement Award for her dedication to community service.

A proud member of the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce, Tricia is also a sustaining member of the Junior League of New Orleans, Orléans Club of New Orleans, and the Preservation Resource Center.

“Real estate is all about relationship building, and so is the Chamber,” says Tricia. Tricia loves having a front-row seat to the fascinating inner workings of the local business community and being able to grow her network. Additionally, she and her clients benefit from firsthand knowledge of various projects and developments being planned around the city.

“This information and these connections are invaluable to me as I help my clients achieve their real estate goals. Chamber membership has expanded my network and community even more,” she says.

A top-producing REALTOR® with Gardner Realtors and owner of Tricia King Exquisite Properties, Tricia offers clients—whether buying or selling—the added expertise of being a Historic Residential Specialist, Accredited Buyers Representative, Seller Representative Specialist, and Real Estate Negotiation Expert. She has been awarded nationally for her innovative use of technology, and delivers high-profile media promotion and effective marketing.

2727 Prytania Street, Suite 20 | New Orleans | CELL (504) 722-7640 | OFFICE (504) 891-6400 | TRICIAKING.com