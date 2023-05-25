Treasurer Mails $4.4M in Unclaimed Property Checks

BATON ROUGE, La. (press release) – Louisiana State Treasurer John M. Schroder announced that 25,910 unclaimed property checks totaling $4.4 million are being mailed following a data match to update addresses with the Louisiana Department of Revenue. Checks will be mailed to every parish in the state.

“These are real checks from the Louisiana Department of Treasury, so we want you to cash them,” said Schroder. “Unfortunately, about 20 percent of the checks we mail out each year as part of this match go uncashed, either because people have changed addresses, or because they don’t believe the check is real. We want the money to go in people’s bank accounts, not get returned to Treasury. They’re real checks, and it’s your money.”

Act 339 of the 2018 Regular Session permits the Louisiana Department of Revenue to share its database of current addresses with the Treasury for the purpose of returning unclaimed property. As a result, Treasury can clear out a backlog of unclaimed property still on the books and is able to mail checks to citizens without the need to file a claim.

There is currently more than $1 billion in unclaimed property to return. Each year businesses turn over millions of dollars in unclaimed cash, stocks, bonds, securities, and insurance proceeds to the State Treasurer’s Office. Known as “Unclaimed Property,” these funds include payroll checks, old bank accounts, royalties, utility deposits, interest payments, stock certificates, and life insurance proceeds.

One of the main reasons an item becomes unclaimed property is that a company has an incorrect or old address and it unable to return funds due.

One in six individuals in Louisiana has Unclaimed Property, with claims averaging $900. To find out if you have Unclaimed Property, search at LaCashClaim.org or call the Treasury’s Unclaimed Property Division toll-free at 1-888-925-4127 (Monday through Friday, 10:00 am to 4:30 pm).

Below is a list of parishes in alphabetical order, amounts returned, and a total number of checks that will be mailed this week:

Parish Number Checks Est Cash Payment ACADIA 281 $43,167.23 ALLEN 86 $19,296.71 ASCENSION 739 $128,548.65 ASSUMPTION 80 $15,762.44 AVOYELLES 125 $17,724.39 BEAUREGARD 173 $31,429.41 BIENVILLE 53 $6,340.04 BOSSIER 660 $102,291.86 CADDO 1,676 $296,797.14 CALCASIEU 1,483 $248,248.64 CALDWELL 35 $5,071.31 CAMERON 12 $1,368.08 CATAHOULA 22 $2,320.74 CLAIBORNE 56 $9,527.24 CONCORDIA 58 $6,661.33 DE SOTO 148 $22,653.92 EAST BATON ROUGE 3,248 $536,338.65 EAST CARROLL 13 $1,978.17 EAST FELICIANA 95 $24,361.28 EVANGELINE 145 $26,162.09 FRANKLIN 83 $13,677.59 GRANT 89 $14,388.51 IBERIA 357 $49,893.33 IBERVILLE 184 $26,841.56 JACKSON 55 $16,270.24 JEFFERSON DAVIS 142 $29,719.94 JEFFERSON 2,226 $422,173.10 LA SALLE 38 $3,192.01 LAFAYETTE 1,423 $249,722.79 LAFOURCHE 321 $53,141.97 LINCOLN 250 $38,525.03 LIVINGSTON 700 $114,035.34 MADISON 36 $6,161.97 MOREHOUSE 108 $14,679.53 NATCHITOCHES 157 $21,656.78 ORLEANS 2,199 $397,294.16 OUACHITA 886 $134,720.22 PLAQUEMINES 95 $17,920.09 POINTE COUPEE 102 $18,877.69 RAPIDES 634 $99,424.11 RED RIVER 23 $2,561.22 RICHLAND 77 $10,451.52 SABINE 71 $12,065.25 ST BERNARD 215 $38,277.66 ST CHARLES 246 $48,195.25 ST HELENA 33 $5,839.75 ST JAMES 120 $25,807.47 ST LANDRY 435 $71,010.04 ST MARTIN 203 $34,232.77 ST MARY 206 $40,311.49 ST TAMMANY 1,256 $233,346.58 ST JOHN THE BAPTIST 240 $32,314.55 TANGIPAHOA 741 $130,888.11 TENSAS 5 $464.58 TERREBONNE 487 $73,836.74 UNION 114 $13,488.42 VERMILION 233 $36,975.90 VERNON 169 $22,257.76 WASHINGTON 198 $26,524.58 WEBSTER 158 $23,637.37 WEST BATON ROUGE 155 $27,819.61 WEST CARROLL 37 $3,863.08 WEST FELICIANA 41 $4,634.70 WINN 43 $4,002.39 LOUISIANA TOTAL 24,779 $4,211,172.07 OUT OF STATE 1,131 $213,391.87 GRAND TOTAL 25,910 $4,424,563.94