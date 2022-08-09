Treasurer John Schroder Elected Chair of National Financial Organization

BATON ROUGE – Louisiana Treasurer John M. Schroder has been elected national chair of the State Financial Officers Foundation for the 2022-23 term.

“SFOF is a true champion of fiscally responsible public policy, something that speaks to me as a small business operator,” Schroder said in a press release. “I am anxious to shine a spotlight on Louisiana Treasury’s best financial practices as I work with my SFOF colleagues to promote responsible fiscal policy-making around the country.”

As chair he will guide a coalition of state financial officers from 23 states who collectively represent nearly $3 trillion in cash management programs.