Treasure Chest Contributes $1 Million to Visit Kenner

Treasure Chest Casino Presents a Check to Visit Kenner (Photo Courtesy of Treasure Chest Casino)

KENNER, La. (press release) — Treasure Chest Casino announced a pledge of $1 million to Visit Kenner, the city’s travel and tourism agency.

The donation will provide direct support to Visit Kenner’s efforts to promote Kenner and the Laketown district as a tourist destination. The announcement follows Treasure Chest’s recent unveiling of an expansion project.

“Our pledge to Visit Kenner further demonstrates the strength of our commitment to the prosperity and well-being of the Kenner community,” said Kim Etland, vice president and general manager of Treasure Chest. “As we bring our vision of an all-new Treasure Chest to life, we look forward to working closely with Visit Kenner and our community partners to promote the Laketown area as an attractive tourist destination—helping create more jobs, more business and more tax revenue for the entire Kenner community.”

The Treasure Chest expansion project is scheduled to open in late 2023. The single-level facility will feature a 47,000-square-foot casino, several new restaurants and bars, nearly 10,000 square feet of convention and meeting space, a FanDuel-branded sports book, and parking directly adjacent to the casino entrance.

For a preview of the new Treasure Chest Casino, visit treasurechest.com.