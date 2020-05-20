Travel Agent Touts Opportunities for Summer, Fall 2020

METAIRIE – From Travel Central:

The good news is the travel industry has moved from the cancellations and modifications notifications to pre-opening emails from hotels, cruise, and motor coaches highlighting the enhanced cleaning and safety protocols to ensure that guests and staff return to a safe environment. Everything from electrostatic spraying and use of thermal cameras to altered layouts to ensure social distancing. More information is available at Travel Central’s page – Safe Travels which highlights some of the enhancements and changes to protect travelers’ health and wellness.

We look forward to receiving more updates on “opening dates” though we do know now that:

National Parks are opening in phases and implementing social distancing guidelines

Sandals is planning to open the vast majority of its Caribbean resorts on June 4th

Mexico will gradually reopen beginning late June (Southwest Airlines announced it will resume flights from several U.S. cities to Cancun )

Greece would like to open to international travelers July 1.

Iceland opens its borders on June 15, tourists and Icelandic residents entering the country will be given the option of being screened for coronavirus instead of quarantine

Carnival Cruise Lines intends to resume part of its North America service on August 1

So, future travel is promising, but obviously depends on flights and border reopening.

Whereas we know that USA drive vacations whether by RV or car will be popular, it’s amazing how pricing sometimes overcomes fear and with new enhanced cleaning procedures, we think the entire hospitality industry will be cleaner than ever before.

Currently trending based on client requests, beaches in Florida, Georgia & Hawaii; Las Vegas, National Parks, Caribbean and Mexico, and other beautiful destinations such as Colorado, Alaska & Wyoming.

To learn more about USA vacations, Travel Central is hosting two webinars for travelers, presenting American River cruises on June 2 and featuring guided vacations on June 9. Please register online at TravelCentralVacations.com

Our Top Recommendations for 2020 Travel

Purchase cancel for any reason Travel Insurance to protect your investment. And ask your travel advisor about NEW “Book with Confidence OR Enjoy Total Peace of Mind”, that offers no-penalty cancellations

Consider a guided vacation adapted for social distancing because the tour operators do all the work and have the resources to know what restaurants, attractions and museums are open.

Boutique River cruises (Mississippi, Hudson, Columbia, Puget Sound)

Work with vetted and insured travel suppliers

And check the https://travel.state.gov/content/travel.html for travel advisories

And hand sanitizer and masks are like suntan lotion, bring it with you.

Happy & Safe Travel!





Comments

comments