Trapolin-Peer Architects Announces Two New Partners

L to R: Gene Guidry and Ashley King

NEW ORLEANS – Trapolin-Peer Architects, celebrating its 40th anniversary, announced that Ashley King and Gene Guidry have been named partners.

“The firm is entering a new era with Ashley and Gene as partners,” said Peter Trapolin in a press release. “Their respective commitment to their craft and client services has helped the firm grow over the years. This expanded partnership will allow us all to bring our expertise and thoughtful design solutions to a larger market.”

King first began her career with Trapolin-Peer Architects in 1998 after graduating from the Tulane School of Architecture. She has worked on various multifamily and hospitality projects over the years. She is the firm’s leading historic tax credit application expert and will spearhead the expansion of the firm’s regional historic restoration portfolio.

Guidry joined Trapolin-Peer Architects in 2007, applying his experience to the firm’s single family, adaptive reuse, and master planning projects. A graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette School of Architecture and Design, he will continue to steer the firm’s mentorship program while cultivating new development opportunities.

“Ashley and Gene have shaped so much of our firm’s culture,” said Paula Peer, a partner since 2009. “They are committed to our shared philosophies around equity and knowledge sharing. They will continue to help us foster a new generation of architects as our team and firm grow.”

Founded in 1981, Trapolin-Peer Architects is a New Orleans-based design firm that made its name with projects in the Warehouse District, beginning with the renovation of the Lafayette Hotel. Its expertise spans historic renovation and new construction architecture for multi-family, single-family, hospitality, education and mixed-use projects. Recent local work includes Edna Karr High School, the Sazerac House, the Fidelity Bank Headquarters, the Julia at St. Charles, and the Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans. The firm’s recent regional work includes the Pearl Hotel in Bay St. Louis, Miss.; Brent Lofts in Pensacola, Fla.; and Wellen Park in Venice, Fla.