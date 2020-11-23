After 12 years of a fulfilling career in two large regional law firms, Michelle Craig saw a need for legal counsel among socially responsible organizations that couldn’t necessarily afford big-firm fees. To serve these small businesses, non-profits, schools and colleges, Craig founded Transcendent Law Group. Since 2014, Transcendent Law Group has assisted clients and community advocates with general counsel and litigation needs in the areas of Labor & Employment Law and Education Law.

“We have experienced the growing pains of being a startup and small firm and business, so I understand both the business and legal considerations of our clients,” says Michelle Craig, Managing Attorney. “We want to help our clients reach their goals and keep them in compliance—not just tell them what the law requires,” she says.

This year, navigating the effects of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act has been important work for Transcendent Law Group. Many small businesses and organizations found themselves suddenly needing a better understanding of leave laws and employee management. They also suddenly faced the challenge of moving employees to remote work.

“As a tech-enabled, forward-thinking firm, we already had a remote policy, which made it easier to advise clients on how to be effective in their move to remote or hybrid (remote and in-person) work—the new normal,” says Craig.

Additionally, Transcendent is proud to assist organizations with their Diversity Equity and Inclusion work, helping clients navigate diversity and inclusion training as well as developing or reorganizing strategic plans around these issues.

“Right now is an important time for organizations to commit to do this significant work and be on the right side of history on this important issue,” says Craig.

(LEFT TO RIGHT) Liuting Chen, Richard Montgomery II, Michelle D. Craig, Danielle Patrice Payne and Rubi L Brown

1441 Canal Street, Suite 317 • New Orleans

504-459-4557 • tlg.law