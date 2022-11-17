Trampoline Center, Swim School to Occupy Former Rouses in Covington

Photo courtesy of Urban Air Adventure Park

COVINGTON — Gulf States Real Estate and Construction Services announced that new locations of Urban Air Adventure Park and Goldfish Swim School are coming to 50 Park Place Drive in Covington in a space previously occupied by a Rouses supermarket.

Mike Saucier, president of Gulf States, said he and his partners will renovate the property to accommodate to the two businesses, which are scheduled to open in November 2023. Development financing is being provided by Citizens National Bank.

“We are very excited to secure these two great attractions,” said Saucier in a press release. “Our company has been focused on attracting quality family entertainment and children’s activities to the area for quite some time now. … My partners and I want to sincerely thank Donny Rouse and Charles Merrell with Rouse Enterprises for working closely with us to make this deal work for all.”

Rouses said its offering positions at other stores for all the location’s employees.

The husband and wife team of Rachelle Nurse and Joe Goodly will operate the facilities. They currently operate two other Urban Air Adventure Park locations, but this will be their first Goldfish Swim School venture.

“St. Tammany Corporation is excited to welcome both Urban Air Adventure Park and Goldfish Swim School to the parish,” said Chris Massengill of the St. Tammany Corporation, the area’s economic development organization. “Family entertainment and children’s education venues provide opportunities for St. Tammany’s growing population and young families across the region to safely enjoy the superior quality of life our community offers. We specifically applaud Rouses’ engagement regarding the retention of existing employees. We look forward to the continued success of Unleashed Brands and offer our continued support as they now call St. Tammany home.”

Unleashed is the Texas-based parent company of Urban Air and other “youth enrichment brands.”