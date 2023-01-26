Training Program for Film Production Jobs Gets $275K

BATON ROUGE – From Louisiana Economic Development:

A program to train young adults for behind-the-camera jobs in the film and television industry is the latest recipient of an award from Louisiana’s Entertainment Development Fund. The nonprofit Old Algiers Main Street Corp. will receive $274,631 over two years for the entertainment workforce training project in the Algiers district of New Orleans.

Old Algiers will focus on instructional training for film production careers including grip/electrician and costuming. The organization will work in partnership with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) for the curriculum and training, and with L.B. Landry High School, which will provide the training facility. It also will maintain a relationship with film studios currently operating in the community for employment needs.

“Louisiana’s motion picture production industry remains a source of quality jobs in our state, and my administration has worked hard to ensure that Louisiana workers have the skills and opportunities to fill those jobs,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “The industry’s success has made our Entertainment Development Fund possible, and this fund is supporting innovative workforce development programs from Shreveport to Acadiana and Baton Rouge to New Orleans. This latest award to the Old Algiers Main Street Corp. will expand the program to yet another locale where the industry can benefit from a pipeline of home-grown talent.”

Since 2020, workforce training and career opportunities have been a focus for the organization, which is based in the neighborhoods of New Orleans’ Old Algiers region on the west bank of the Mississippi River.

“This is a game-changer for our community, and we are grateful for the opportunity to work with LED and its Office of Entertainment Industry Development,” said Valerie Robinson, president of the Old Algiers Main Street Corp.’s board of directors. “By partnering with our local high school, L.B. Landry, we expect a ready pipeline for trainees, and our film studios and production companies need them. The partnership with IATSE will allow us to tap into their vast knowledge and experience in the industry.”

With the aid of a grant from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, the Old Algiers Main Street Corp. developed its #EquityRising program, a collaborative effort with community businesses and others to identify local young adults in need of skills training and job placement assistance. That endeavor began with a certified nursing assistant training program, and the Entertainment Development Fund award will enable the organization to expand its workforce training efforts into the film and television industry.

“New Orleans Business Alliance applauds LED’s funding to our partners at the Old Algiers Main Street Corp’s #EquityRising program,” said NOLABA President and CEO Norman E. Barnum IV. “Through this award, New Orleans’ young adults will learn valuable skills that will allow them to tap into the entertainment industry, offering high-growth, high-wage jobs that are readily accessible in Algiers and throughout the city. This award demonstrates the power of collaboration and leverages NOLABA’s initial investment for the pilot #EquityRising program, supporting workforce training efforts for Algiers residents. Workforce development programs like this are instrumental to elevating New Orleans’ culture, equity and prosperity.”

This is the 10th Entertainment Development Fund award announced by Louisiana Economic Development since the program was launched. Previous awards were made to higher education institutions and nonprofit community programs in Shreveport, Natchitoches, Lafayette, Thibodaux, Baton Rouge and New Orleans.