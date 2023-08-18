Training for Building Trades Begins in Orleans Parish

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS – In response to the construction industry’s anticipated workforce needs, the New Orleans Career Center has launched a new building trades career prep and technical training pathway. It’s a tuition-free, union-approved building trades training program designed to give trainees an approved entry point to entry-level jobs or to multi-year registered apprenticeships.

“With the passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act, more than $4 billion will be flowing into Louisiana for infrastructure improvements, which means job opportunities for New Orleanians,” said Carlin Jacobs, NOCC chief programs officer. “This program exposes young people to multiple trades, giving them the knowledge to choose which trade might be right for them. They can then go straight to work in an entry-level job or continue for a second year with us to gain more training and certification in a specific trade.”

Trainees have two options in this program. They can attend training for one year, where they learn job site safety, operation of basic tools, and how the construction trades collaborate. Those who choose to attend for a second, pre-apprenticeship year, will specialize in either carpentry, electrical, HVAC, etc. to pursue a specific professional certification. Either option will equip trainees to enter entry-level jobs and begin their trades apprenticeship journey. Entry-level jobs aligned with these certifications pay an average of more than $20/hour.

NOCC worked with construction industry leaders – both business and unions – to offer a career-entry pathway that would instill the technical skills, the collaborative mindset, the work ethic, and the certifications needed by employers across the region. Master Electrician Janelle DeJan has joined NOCC as Industry and Partnerships Manager/Instructor, and Terrance Payne is now Curriculum and Recruitment Manager/Instructor. Both are highly experienced as both instructors and job site professionals.

High school students interested in joining the Building Trades program at NOCC should speak to their guidance counselor.