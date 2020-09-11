Trahan Architects Wins Three International Awards for 2020

Trahan Architects' mixed use development on Julia Street is one of three award winners.

NEW ORLEANS – Trahan Architects, an award-winning architecture firm with offices in New Orleans and New York, announced recently that it has won three International Architecture awards by the Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design and the European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies.

Trahan said the International Architectural Awards are the most prestigious and distinguished building awards program that honor new and cutting-edge design worldwide. This annual program, organized by both institutions, promotes international architecture and design to a global public audience.

The three Trahan Architects projects to win are:

Julia Street Mixed-Use Development

Ochsner Center for Innovation

The Betty and Edward Marcus Sculpture Park at Laguna Gloria – Arrival Garden and Moody Pavilions

“We are honored to accept these awards, particularly given the very different typologies of these projects,” said Trey Trahan, FAIA, founder and CEO of the firm. “This validation of our work by a jury with a global view of architecture demonstrates the humility and humanity our designers bring to our clients’ projects.”

Notable Trahan Architects projects include the Mercedes-Benz Superdome Capital Improvements in New Orleans, the Coca-Cola Stage at the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta and important conservation projects in Patagonia, Chile and St. Francisville, La.

Trahan Architects is ranked the number one design firm in Architect 50, the annual ranking by Architect magazine, the official publication of American Institute of Architects which topped the list by building “dramatic, sumptuous and well-detailed projects.”