Trahan Architects Wins AIA Georgia 2021 Excellence Award

NEW ORLEANS – From Trahan Architects:

Trahan Architects, a global architecture firm with studios in New Orleans, Atlanta and New York City, announced that it was awarded the AIA Georgia 2021 Excellence Award for Interior Architecture for its design of the Coca-Cola Stage at the Alliance Theatre located in Atlanta, Georgia. This award, given by AIA Georgia, an association of The American Institute of Architects, is in recognition of commitment to the design profession and the pursuit of Architectural Excellence.

The Alliance Theatre, founded in 1968, is a Tony Award-winning regional theatre located within the celebrated Woodruff Arts Center campus. The initial phase of work focused on the chamber, its lobby and artistic support facilities which were gutted to the original concrete enclosing walls. The transformation pulled the 650-seat chamber 10’ closer to stage. The planning of the chamber optimized site lines, utilized ramping in lieu of lifts, and integrated stairs to provide access to all levels. Each surface was tuned acoustically to deliver world class theatre to its patrons.

Said Victor F. “Trey” Trahan, III, FAIA, founder and CEO of Trahan Architects, “The design team felt a responsibility to remove the separation between balcony and orchestra – challenging historic notions of segregation and discrimination. All seating zones can be accessed from every entrance within the chamber – a unifying planning feature of the Alliance Theatre Transformation.”

“The Alliance Theatre is incredibly proud to have a theatre space that, through the exceptional quality of the design, matches and enhances the artistry we put on stage,” said Alliance’s managing director Mike Schleifer. “The new space that Trahan Architects designed is welcoming, intimate and visually stunning, and we’re excited to share it with even more audiences now that we’re back to producing live performances.”

Trahan Architects was founded by Trahan on the belief that the mindful design of everyday spaces can elevate the human experience. It is a multi-disciplinary firm ranked the number one design firm by Architect 50, the annual ranking by Architect magazine, the official publication of American Institute of Architects, which topped the list by building “dramatic, sumptuous and well-detailed projects.” Trahan Architects has received over 100 national, regional and local awards, as well as several international design competitions, including five National AIA Awards.