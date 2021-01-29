Trahan Architects, Son of a Saint Announce mentorship of Javier Castellon

Sonny Lee, Javier Castellon and Trey Trahan

NEW ORLEANS – Trahan Architects and Son of a Saint have announced that

Javier Castellon will join the firm as an intern and mentee of the firm’s founder and CEO Trey

Trahan and the entire staff in New Orleans and New York.

Son of a Saint is a nonprofit organization which exists to transform the lives of fatherless boys

through mentorship, emotional support, development of life skills, exposure to constructive

experiences and formation of positive, lasting peer-to-peer relationships. Castellon is a Son of

a Saint program participant and has been active in the organization since its inception in 2011.

Son of a Saint is now celebrating its 10th anniversary of service and success.

“We at Trahan Architects are thrilled to be partnering with the Son of a Saint for the first

time,” said Trahan. “The tremendous and admirable work of Sonny Lee is truly inspirational

and an incredible asset for our city and its underserved youth. We could not be more excited to

welcome Javier to our team and help him thrive in the architectural field.”