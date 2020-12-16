Trahan Architects Reveals Design for Arkansas Park

Image courtesy of Trahan Architects

NEW ORLEANS – Trahan Architects and Spackman Mossop Michaels revealed today their design for the renewal of Luther George Park located in downtown Springdale, Ark. The project was commissioned by the Downtown Springdale Alliance which received a grant from the Walton Family Foundation in conjunction with their Design Excellence Program to jump-start implementation of its downtown master plan with the expansion and renovation of Luther George Park. The park is part of the city’s larger plan to create vibrant public spaces and plazas, with the flexibility to support public art, performing arts and seasonal outdoor markets.

“The Downtown Springdale Alliance is thrilled with the work of the design team of Spackman Mossop Michaels and Trahan Architects. Luther George Park redesigned will be transformative to the beautiful diverse culture and vibrancy of downtown Springdale,” said Jill Dabbs, executive director of the Downtown Springdale Alliance.