Trahan Architects Promotes Staff in New York City, New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS AND NEW YORK – Trahan Architects, an award-winning global architecture firm founded by Victor F. “Trey” Trahan III, announced that it has promoted four team members in both of its offices. With its roots in New Orleans and a global perspective in New York, it is ranked the number one design firm by Architect Magazine, the official publication of the American Institute of Architects (AIA).

Robbie Eleazer promoted to design director in New York City studio:

Robbie Eleazer is a licensed New York architect with more than 12 years of experience residing in Brooklyn with his wife and daughter. Eleazer is a leading voice in performing arts, cultural and public sector projects and was a founding member in the establishment of Trahan Architect’s NYC studio. Eleazer’s project highlights include the Coca-Cola Stage at the Alliance Theatre, Luther George Park, The National Bonsai and Penjing Museum at the National Arboretum and the Ochsner Center for Innovation.

Nathan Petty promoted to director in New Orleans studio:

Nathan Petty has two decades of professional experience in internationally recognized and award-winning design practices. He is a key project leader in the design of institutional, higher-education, high-rise and custom residence project types in major cities across the U.S. and abroad. At Trahan Architects, he is instrumental in the daily management of studio operations and the firm’s most complex and demanding project – the Mercedes-Benz Superdome renovation.

Sheena Garcia promoted to project designer/visualization specialist in New Orleans studio:

Sheena Garcia brings more than ten years of experience as a lead visualizer and creative manager for many celebrated design projects and marketing campaigns across the world. Her work as an architect and artist focuses on the development of 3D media techniques as a tool for the advancement of design through representation. Based in New Orleans, she will play a significant role in the high level of visual refinement for which Trahan Architects is known. Garcia holds a Master of Architecture from Princeton University and a Bachelor of Science in Architecture from the University of Michigan.

Jonathan Fidalgo promoted to design architect in New Orleans studio:

Jonathan Fidalgo joined Trahan Architects in 2018 after receiving his M.Arch degree from M.I.T. There, he had the opportunity to travel and explore various methods of production including 3D printing, CNC milling and sand-casting aluminum. His master’s thesis employed an “opportunistic architecture,” proposing a series of inclusive public spaces built atop otherwise unoccupied urban infrastructure.