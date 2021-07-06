Trahan Architects Honored by The Architect’s Newspaper

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Trahan Architects, a global architecture firm with studios in New Orleans and New York City, announced today that it has received the award for The Architect’s Newspaper’s Best of Practice in the “Large Firm in the South” category.

For years, The Architect’s Newspaper has acknowledged the work of industry leaders through its annual Best of Design and Best of Products Awards, and now, with the first-ever Best of Practice Award, AN recognizes the North American firms excelling at their work in various categories.

“It is an honor to be recognized for our body of work and we thank The Architect’s Newspaper staff and the jurors,” said Victor F. “Trey” Trahan III FAIA, founder and CEO of Trahan Architects. “We are able to serve our clients and create exceptional architecture through the talent and dedication of our incredible team of designers and collaborators.”

Award Juror Jared Della Valle, CEO of Alloy, said, “The diverse and thoughtful work in this portfolio exposed a clear and intense relationship to both client and context. The work was remarkably versatile, showed clear technical capacity, and was tailored in a way that allowed me to see how carefully they tackled each inquiry.”

Trahan Architects was founded by Trahan on the belief that the mindful design of everyday spaces can elevate human experience. It is a multi-disciplinary firm ranked the number one design firm by Architect 50, the annual ranking by Architect magazine, the official publication of American Institute of Architects, which topped the list by building “dramatic, sumptuous and well-detailed projects.” Trahan Architects has received over 100 national, regional and local awards, as well as several international design competitions, including five National AIA Awards.