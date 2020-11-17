Trahan Architects Hires Margaret Jankowsky as Director of Urban Design

NEW YORK – Trahan Architects, an award-winning architecture firm with offices in New Orleans and New York, announced today that it hired Margaret Jankowsky, ASLA, formerly of Field Operations, to lead its urban design division. She will be based in the New York office.

Jankowsky aims to improve cities through their public realm and open space. With a background in landscape architecture, urban design, architecture and theory, her deep love for cities and the energy found in urban public spaces is paired with an understanding of how large-scale environmental, social and infrastructural systems interact with and impact one another.

“Trahan Architects’ work is deeply informed by a generosity of spirit that embraces culture, the natural world, and human connection – all elements that make me excited to be a part of this team, and to work together to integrate this ethos into a larger urban design context,” she said.

Trahan Architects Founder and CEO, Trey Trahan, FAIA, said “Margaret brings to the firm an incredible understanding of open space and the critical importance of a vibrant public realm, rooted in a commitment to building healthy ecologies and communities. We are thrilled to have her as part of our team.”

Jankowsky has over 14 years of design experience, from working on large-scale public realm projects in Seattle and Miami, to highly detailed garden design. Jankowsky was one of the Urban Design Forum’s 2018 Forefront Fellows, where her collaborative work researching homelessness in New York City led to a proposal to create a citywide Office of the Public Realm. She was the co-editor of The High Line (Phaidon 2015), documenting the design and cultural impact of this transformational piece of urban infrastructure. She has been a guest critic for design studios at PennDesign, RISD, Columbia University’s GSAPP, Kean University and Rensselaer University.

Jankowsky is a member of the American Society of Landscape Architects and the Urban Design Forum. Her degrees include a Master of Landscape Architecture from the University of Pennsylvania School of Design and a Bachelor of Arts in Architecture from the University of Pennsylvania.

Trahan Architects is a multi-disciplinary firm with projects that include the renovation of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans and the Coca-Cola Stage at the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia.

Trahan Architects is ranked the nation’s No. 1 design firm by Architect 50, the annual ranking by Architect magazine.