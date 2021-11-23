Trahan Architects Earns International Awards

Ochsner Center for Innovation

NEW ORLEANS – Trahan Architects, a global architecture firm with studios in New Orleans and New York City, announced that its founder and CEO, Victor F. “Trey” Trahan III, has been selected as the 2021 Laureate for the American Prize for Architecture by the Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design and the European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies.

The Chicago Athenaeum additionally recognized two Trahan Architects projects for American Architecture Awards—the Ochsner Center for Innovation and the New England Mixed-Use Development.

“Kindness and compassion are exactly what best exemplify the works of Victor F. “Trey” Trahan, III, FAIA,” said Christian Narkiewicz-Laine, architecture critic and museum president/CEO of the Chicago Athenaeum. “Over the past three decades, Trahan’s buildings have demonstrated a combination of those qualities of talent, vision and commitment that have produced consistent and significant contributions to humanity and to the built environment through the art of architecture. They have had the unique capacity to convey seemingly conflicting characteristics — power and modesty, boldness and subtlety, public authority and bravado, and at the same time, a sense of humble intimacy.”

The Award, organized jointly by two public institutions, honors architects whose body of work exemplifies superior design and humanist ideals. The American Prize for Architecture pays tribute to the spirit of the founder of modernism, Louis Sullivan, and the subsequent generations of Chicago practitioners such as Frank Lloyd Wright, Daniel H. Burnham and Holabird & Root. It also broadcasts globally the significant contributions of America’s rich and inspiring architecture practice and its living legacy to the world at large.

“To be selected as the 2021 Laureate for the American Prize for Architecture by the Chicago Athenaeum’s International Advisory Committee and for two of our projects to be awarded the American Prize for Architecture is an honor,” said Trahan. “These awards exemplify our ethos and commitment to rootedness, artistry, materiality and our responsibility to designing for spatial equity.”