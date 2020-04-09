Trahan Architects Donates Face Shields to Tulane Medical Center

NEW ORLEANS – From Trahan Architects:

Trahan Architects’ practice is deeply rooted in the community of New Orleans, and it is our mission to support those working tirelessly to help keep our city safe. As part of citywide efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19, we delivered face shields to Tulane Medical Center to help protect front-line workers. We are grateful to everyone working in critical roles — from healthcare to grocery to construction.

If anyone has any specific needs where Trahan Architects can be of service please send a direct message to Julia LeBlanc at jleblanc@trahanarchitects.com.





