Trahan Architects Announces Rebranding

Image courtesy of Trahan Architects

NEW ORLEANS – Trahan Architects, named 2019’s No. 1 design firm in the United States by Architect Magazine, took to Instagram this week to announce a rebranding effort.

“At Trahan Architects we believe that mindful design of everyday spaces can elevate human experience,” reads the post. “Our work balances the poetic with the pragmatic: this ethos has guided our rebranding of our internal and external marketing and communication tools across all platforms.”

The design firm, currently overseeing the massive renovations at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, said the new look mixes serif and sans-serif fonts, along with the larger brand color palette, to create an expanded visual vocabulary for Trahan Architect’s graphic identity – “one where warmth and humanity mix with the cool and minimal, organic curves complement harder angles, and classical shapes are in dialogue with contemporary forms.”

The new visual identity was developed by For Office Use Only, a New York-based creative studio that’s been a longtime partner in Trahan’s brand strategy and digital communications. Trahan said the new identify was “carefully chosen as an organic complement and contrast to the minimalist modernity communicating the voice, tone, and ideas of Trahan Architects as a practice, and as a brand working within—and beyond—the world of architecture.”