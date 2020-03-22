TPN.Health Offers Free Continuing Education Events

NEW ORLEANS – From a press release:

Trusted Provider Network (TPN.Health), the nation’s professional licensed behavioral health clinician network and database, will begin offering virtual continuing education unit (CEU) events on Monday, March 23 for verified members who sign up for a complimentary profile. The network also announced it will expand its membership to verified clinicians in Mississippi and Texas this month.

Hosted by TPN.Health in response to the current pandemic, the CEU events will be entirely online and free of charge. To access them, clinicians must create a complimentary profile on the network and be approved.

Louisiana’s first free, online CEU will feature a webinar exploring the NASW Code of Ethics with Parker Robinson, LCSW and details are as follows:

“Maintaining Ethics in an Expanding Digital World”

Parker Robinson, LCSW

Monday, March 23 at 4:45 PM CDT

3 Ethics CEUs / Social Workers Only / 100 Virtual Spots Available

Through TPN.Health’s network, users can easily search the clinician and treatment provider database to locate a best fit for their patient’s needs, attract new clients based on their own scope of practice and expertise, showcase their knowledge through research articles and other published content, and receive endorsements and recognition for their accreditations. As traditional in-person networking opportunities are placed on hold, clinicians must search elsewhere to connect and find the correct for their patients.

“Behavioral health providers are facing unprecedented challenges as a result of the pandemic, and TPN.Health is dedicated to offering support through free resources and digital connection,” says Trevor Colhoun, CEO of Trusted Provider Network. “By mitigating the effects of isolation on our clinics, we can better help those who already struggling—their patients.”

After launching across Louisiana in Fall 2019, the New Orleans-based startup will connect clinicians and treatment providers across Mississippi and Texas beginning this month. TPN.Health welcomes social workers, therapists, nurses, psychiatrists, doctors, verified court advocates and current graduate students to join with a limited-time membership offer.

For more information about TPN.Health and to stay up to date on upcoming CEU webinars, visit www.tpn.health, watch their informational video, and connect on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.





