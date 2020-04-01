TPN.Health Hosts Zoom Panel Featuring Clinicians on the Front Lines

NEW ORLEANS – From TPN.Health:

On Thursday, April 2, Trusted Provider Network (TPN.Health), the nation’s professional licensed behavioral health clinician network and database, will host a free, live panel featuring doctors and nurses fighting on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic via Zoom.

This is the first of a series of live events offered to TPN.Health members. This event is open to all behavioral health clinicians and will focus on the impact this pandemic will have on communities around the nation.

Town Hall: Health Impact of COVID-19 on the Greater Southeast Behavioral Health Community

Brandy Price Klingman, LCSW, BACS (Host)

Ms. Klingman a skilled psychotherapist with a small private practice, as well as an owner and operator for mental health and addiction clinics. Her mission is to improve behavioral health standards of care and decrease barriers to accessibility for all.

Dr. Patrick Bordnick, PhD, MPH, LCSW

Dr. Bordnick has over twenty years of experience in clinical and laboratory research on cocaine, marijuana, alcohol, amphetamine, heroin, and nicotine addiction, published over 50 peer-reviewed articles in scientific journals, and received $4.5 million in funding form the National Institutes of Health.

Dr. Leron Finger

Dr. Finger earned his medical degree from the LSU School of Medicine in New Orleans and completed his pediatrics internship and pediatric critical care residency at Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital. Dr. Finger is board-certified in Pediatrics and Pediatric Critical Care Medicine.

Stacy Drury, MD, PhD

Stacy Drury, MD, PhD is a child psychiatrist. She is the Chief Research Officer of Children’s Hospital New Orleans, the Vice-Chair of Pediatrics Research at Tulane University, and a Professor of Child Psychiatry at Tulane University. She has conducted numerous studies investigating health disparities affecting children in the New Orleans area. Dr. Drury has an extensive track record in partnering with statewide community stakeholders in breastfeeding education and follow-up care for high-risk infants.

Thursday, April 2 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Zoom / Free and Open to the Behavioral Health Ecosystem

“As the scope of the current disaster becomes evident across the nation, mental health professionals everywhere will need all the help they can get,” says Trevor Colhoun, CEO of Trusted Provider Network. “TPN.Health hopes to provide a forum for clinicians from the frontlines to share best practices with the public as we enter a new stage of the pandemic.”

Through TPN.Health’s network, users can easily search the clinician and treatment provider database to locate the best fit for their patient’s needs, attract new clients based on their own scope of practice and expertise, showcase their knowledge through research articles and other published content, and receive endorsements and recognition for their accreditations. As traditional in-person networking opportunities are placed on hold, clinicians must search elsewhere to connect and find the correct treatment for their patients.

TPN.Health welcomes social workers, therapists, nurses, psychiatrists, doctors, verified court advocates, and current graduate students to join with a limited-time membership offer. Earlier this month the network announced its membership expansion to verified clinicians in Mississippi and Texas and will feature additional rounds of online CEUs related to telecounseling and telemental health for its members.

To watch the event live, visit the Zoom Meeting Link via our Event Page. For more information about TPN.Health and to stay up to date on upcoming CEU webinars, visit www.tpn.health, watch their informational video, and connect on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.





