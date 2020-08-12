Tourism Pro Stephen Perry to Participate in N.O. Chamber Webinar

NEW ORLEANS – From the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce:

The New Orleans Chamber will host a webinar at noon Wednesday, Aug. 19. As the N.O. community faces difficult times of uncertainty, the chamber is dedicated to continuing its mission of providing members with valuable tools and resources necessary to thrive. Webinars will cover topics of interest for businesses during this time – from financial planning, to rebranding a business, to dealing with the stress that comes with it all.

Stephen Perry, President & CEO of New Orleans & Company, will provide an update on the tourism and hospitality industry including local and national trends and plans for the future.

Click here to register.