Tour de Jefferson Scheduled for Sunday, April 18

Photo courtesy of the Jefferson Chamber

METAIRIE – The Jefferson Chamber will host the Tour de Jefferson from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 18. The event will begin and end at Estelle Playground, 5801 Leo Kerner, Lafitte Pkwy. in Marrero.

“We’re thrilled to offer the cycling community a fun, safe, and family-friendly event this spring,” said a spokesperson. “Celebrating it’s 15th year, Tour de Jefferson is a unique way to experience the scenery of Louisiana’s heartland! This event is a social ride for cycling enthusiasts of all experience levels through Jefferson Parish.”

