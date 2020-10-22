Tour de Jefferson Attracted More Than 600 Cyclists

Photo: Peter Forest

NEW ORLEANS – On Oct. 18, the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce hosted its 14th annual Tour de Jefferson, a family-friendly event for cycling enthusiasts of all ages and experience levels through Jefferson Parish.

“After many months indoors, it was wonderful to welcome everyone out to enjoy a safe activity at Estelle Playground, adjacent to Parc Des Familles on the Westbank of Jefferson Parish,” said Jefferson Chamber of Commerce President Todd Murphy. “This year more than ever, we wanted to give cycling enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels an opportunity to get out and enjoy a family-friendly socially distanced event.”

More than 600 cyclists turned out for the event. Organizers say safety procedures were in effect. Proceeds will benefit the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce’s efforts in public policy, advocacy and quality of life initiatives, including economic, business and leadership development and education-related programming. Global manufacturing leader Laitrum was the event’s presenting sponsor.

To learn more about the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce, its programs and other upcoming events, visit www.jeffersonchamber.org.