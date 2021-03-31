Tough Decisions

Every month the task that I struggle with the most is writing this column — 200-plus words of meaningful thought to encompass what is happening now. What usually comes most natural are words about family, staff and the company. This month that is all a struggle.

With family right now, we are in a holding pattern, waiting on our first grandbaby this month. I know that excitement will fuel my column for next month, so get ready.

For the most part, our staff continues to work remotely. Everyone is at home doing their job and keeping things moving forward. We have our weekly Zoom meetings, and the teams are creating new ideas every month.

Then there is the company. Right now, the physical office has just a few staff members. Administrative positions do not have the ability to be remote, and, as I have written in the past, I personally do not do well working from home as I value a home life/work life separation.

So, here is the struggle. The questions at hand are, “Do we come back and reopen the office as before?’ and “Does our business need to have space for everyone?” These questions carry so many variations of answers, what ifs and outcomes.

I’d love to know what you are doing at your office. Are you back already? Are you staying remote a little longer and planning to return in the coming months or saying goodbye to office space as you knew it and moving to a remote work environment?

I would love you hear your thoughts. Email me at Todd@BizNewOrleans.com

Until next month, when you will hear from “Pop,” stay safe and keep moving forward.

What is your current office space environment? Already back in the office Rotating coworker schedules in the office Working remotely now, but returning to the office eventually Working remotely and staying remote Other

Other - comment