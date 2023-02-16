Topgolf Expected to Open in 2025 in River District

NEW ORLEANS – On Feb. 15, the Ernest N. Morial New Orleans Exhibition Hall Authority authorized President Jerry Reyes to negotiate an amendment to the Master Development Agreement with River District Neighborhood Investors to allow the developers to bring entertainment destination company Topgolf to the new River District neighborhood as soon as January 2025.

“We are thrilled with today’s announcement about adding Topgolf as an entertainment anchor tenant for this dynamic new neighborhood,” said Jerry Reyes, the Authority’s president, in a press release. “Our vision has always been for this mixed-use development to encompass entertainment, housing and hospitality. This project advances that plan, and it does so while respecting our commitment to the inclusion of workforce and affordable housing units.”

Topgolf said it will spend roughly $40 million on the new facility that is expected to create between 400-450 new jobs once operational. Construction on a parcel of the River District neighborhood development near Tchoupitoulas and Race streets is expected to begin in November 2023.

“Our partnership with Topgolf kicks off just the type of inclusive fun everyone can enjoy, while helping our vision for the River District come alive,” said Louis Lauricella, co-managing member of RDNI. “Today’s announcement marks exciting progress in our master development of a one-of-its-kind opportunity for residents and visitors to work, play and stay along the Mississippi River.”

In August 2022, the Authority formally approved terms of the master development of the River District, allowing RDNI to proceed with developing the neighborhood. The hope is that the project will transform undeveloped urban riverfront land into an asset that includes entertainment, green spaces, retail and a range of residential options, including affordable housing and workforce housing.

The Authority and developers say that the River District will generate $43 million of net new annual tax revenues, more than $1 billion of annual economic activity, a projected 9,000 construction jobs and nearly 6,000 projected permanent jobs for the entire development. The developers have made a commitment to build a total of 450 affordable and workforce housing units in the development, allowing hospitality and entertainment industry employees and those in other industries to live near the places they work.

Topgolf will offer climate-controlled hitting bays for year-round comfort with HDTVs in every bay; a sports bar and restaurant; event spaces for corporate, public, and charitable organizations; giant outfield targets and high-tech balls that score themselves.

Topgolf is a wholly owned subsidiary of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.