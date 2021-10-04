Top Taco Rescheduled for Oct. 28

NEW ORLEANS – Top Taco will return for its fourth year on Thursday, Oct. 28 at at Lafreniere Park in Metairie.

The rescheduled event will have a “Back from the Dead” theme and costume contest.

“Hurricane Ida was obviously a tough blow for us and the entire community” said Top Taco producer Shane Finkelstein. “But the show must go on, and the majority of our restaurants and sponsors are in support of rescheduling to the Day of the Dead weekend.”

This year’s taco and tequila throw-down will benefit the PLEASE Foundation, a nonprofit that provides education opportunities to at-risk teens. This year’s class includes 13 new students placed in college preparatory high schools around the city and six high school graduates moving on to college.

“Top Taco is back in a new, spacious location that allows us to put on the type of festival people expect from us,” said Finkelstein. “Top Taco would have been difficult to put on if our fans had given up on us; more than 1,500 ticket holders had faith and held on to their tickets instead of requesting a refund last year,” he said. “We plan to reward them with an amazing night of tacos, tequila and entertainment.”