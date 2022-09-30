Top Real Estate Influencers 

Amy Ybarzabal

Executive Officer

Northshore Home Builders Association

The mission of the Northshore Home Builders Association (NHBA) is to support legislative, economic and educational initiatives that promote and protect the American dream of homeownership. Representing members in St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, and Washington parishes, the NHBA monitors legislation on local, state and national levels to strengthen the homebuilding industry and reduce unnecessary regulation.

As executive officer, she leads the team to execute the vision of the board of directors, accomplishing this by providing continuing education and networking opportunities for our members. NHBA works closely with local government and building officials to advocate for the homebuilding industry.

What are you most excited about in the coming year? We are excited about an upcoming project with the Northshore Technical Community College (NTCC). We consider them a valuable community partner and established an endowed NHBA scholarship for a student in one of the Construction Pathways programs three years ago.

NTCC Building Technology students, with instructor supervision, will construct a storage building on the NHBA property in Lacombe. We desperately need a place to store tables, tents, Parade of Homes signs and flags, and Raffle House equipment. This project will provide hands- on training for students in heavy equipment operating, HVAC, electrical and carpentry.

We will promote highlights of the build during Careers in Construction month. Each October, the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) celebrates Careers in Construction month to raise awareness of the opportunities available in the construction trades.

The homebuilding industry offers more than just another job. A rewarding career with a great salary is possible without the need for a traditional four-year college degree. Career and technical education institutions like NTCC are developing a skilled workforce for the future. The top 25% in most construction trades professions earn at least $60,000 annually.

What is the biggest challenge facing your industry today? The availability and cost of workers is one of the most significant challenges builders will face in the next year. This translates into higher housing costs, increased home prices and difficulty completing projects on time. Rising home prices, insurance costs, and interest rates are negatively affecting housing affordability, making the American dream of homeownership close to impossible.

Barry Spizer, CCIM

Managing Partner

SRSA Commercial Real Estate

SRSA Commercial Real Estate is one of the largest commercial real estate brokerage, leasing and property management companies in the Gulf South. In addition to his role as managing partner, Spizer is the managing member of a family investment group that owns and has developed most of Northpark Business Park in Covington. His main focus is on office and retail leasing, as well as investment property sales. Spizer’s most notable project this past year was his representation of the developers in leasing 350,000 square feet to Tulane University to anchor the redevelopment of the former Charity Hospital in New Orleans, which was recognized by NOMAR-CID as the “Deal of the Year” for 2021.

What are you most excited about in the coming year? I am most excited about seeing construction begin on the redevelopment of Charity Hospital. This property will be the centerpiece for Tulane’s Downtown campus and will further extend the medical district into this area. SRSA has begun our leasing efforts on the ground floor retail space, and it will be exciting to create a vibrant center for the neighborhood by activating this property with restaurants, shops and entertainment, both inside the building and in its courtyards.

I am also excited about the prospects for continued growth on the Northshore in Northpark Business Park. We have a beautiful, newly renovated Marriott Courtyard hotel in the park and a planned renovation of the Residence Inn in 2023. We also have shovel-ready sites for additional office and retail development in Northpark, which we hope to get started on in the year to come.

What is the biggest challenge facing your industry today? It is economic uncertainty. Companies are unsure how inflation, rising construction and fuel costs, and higher interest rates will affect their businesses. These concerns could delay decisions and put some projects and expansions on hold. But many companies are still operating profitably, and we continue to experience historically low interest rates. This will allow real estate developers and investors to adapt and find ways to remain successful. The economy will certainly affect some segments of the commercial real estate industry, but I believe we will see opportunities for continued growth and positive investment in real estate in the year to come.

Dan Mills

CEO

Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans

The Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans (HBAGNO) has been the voice of the residential housing industry for 80 years, representing nearly 1,000 members serving seven parishes in Southeast Louisiana. Quality, affordable housing is at the core of its mission. The organization’s New Orleans Home and Garden Show turned 65 this year and its Parade of Homes set outreach records in 2022. HBAGNO’s subsidiary, the New Orleans Education League of the Construction Industry (NOEL), provided over $500,000 in repairs at no cost to elderly and disabled residents in 2021. The HBA federation works hard to bring the American dream home.

What are you most excited about in the coming year? I like to say, “We don’t just build homes, we build communities.” While most nonprofits struggled with membership during the pandemic, our builder membership increased! I’m proud to say our builders demonstrate the best craftsmanship available in the industry today. We have special challenges in Southeast Louisiana, and resilience is the name of the game in our community. Today we have great new technologies that provide the safest homes ever built. Fortified homes are coming and will also bring relief to soaring insurance prices. This is critical to preserve our neighborhoods. Whether you shuck oysters, perform on the 88s, braid king cakes, or navigate Ol’ Man River, the Crescent City is at the center of what we call home. I’m excited to be a part of creating that community.

What is the biggest challenge facing your industry today? Affordable housing is at the core of our mission at every local association, state association, and at the National Association of Home Builders, which represents 140,000 members. The American dream of homeownership has never been more challenged than today. Prices are soaring due to unpredictable supply chains costs, a critical labor shortage, soaring insurance rates and a decline in capital availability. Housing accounts for up to 20% of GDP, so action is needed today. Fortunately, all these issues have legislative solutions if we have the political will to see them through. Our members join to support our mission to bring quality, affordable housing to every American. We are fighting for that change in every parish and county, in every state, and in Washington, D.C.

Trenika Starks

Senior Director of Programs

HousingNOLA

Established in 2014, HousingNOLA is a 10-year plan and partnership between community leaders and public, private and nonprofit organizations working to solve the affordable housing crisis in the city of New Orleans. The plan offers a data framework that informs future housing policy centered around more considerate and scalable housing developments affordable for all income levels.

The organization’s mission is to provide a road map to maximize the effectiveness of scarce government funding, increase non-traditional resources and assist private sector investors in making strategic choices that support affordable housing.

What are you most excited about in the coming year? Currently, we are striving to secure additional partnerships as well as funding to relaunch HousingNOLA’s Own the Crescent, a housing program that will build wealth among native New Orleanians by providing the capital resources to borrowers of color who need financial support to purchase their first home or maintain investment property.

Through Own the Crescent we’d like to: expand opportunities for low- and middle-class families; revitalize underserved communities through real estate development, putting vacant properties back into commerce; reduce developmental costs; and preserve culture, place and people.

What is the biggest challenge facing your industry today? One of the biggest challenges is the fact that the New Orleans region is still struggling to address many of the economic struggles produced by both the COVID-19 pandemic and the Hurricane Ida crises. Both disasters alike have tested the resilience of our city by exposing ongoing issues with our economy and housing stock.

Currently, there is a severe shortage of housing priced to meet the needs of the average New Orleanian. Half of the city’s residents are renters, and most are cost burdened, having to spend more than a third of their income on housing. Sadly, wages have not come close to mirroring the dramatic rise in housing costs. Combining these expenses, with the mounting rates for essentials such as utilities, food and fuel — as well as dominating low living wages — has made it increasingly more difficult for residents to obtain housing that is actually affordable.

David Favret

Historic District North Office Manager

Latter & Blum

President

New Orleans Metropolitan Association of Realtors

Latter & Blum was founded in 1916 and remains locally family owned. Over the last century, we have built a trusted brand dedicated to providing our agents with knowledge, training and cutting-edge tools to deliver successful results and ensure that our clients achieve their dreams. We are honored to be the No. 1 ranked real estate company in the Gulf South in volume and units sold, and 19th in the nation. I have the pleasure of supporting nearly 100 agents in our Historic offices, a segment of our market that I am particularly passionate about.

What are you most excited about in the coming year? This year, I have the privilege of serving as the president of the New Orleans Metropolitan Association of Realtors. I feel fortunate to have the opportunity to contribute to the trade association’s more than 7,000 members, my colleagues in the Greater New Orleans real estate community, while l continue to serve our agents as they build successful careers with Latter & Blum.

What is the biggest challenge facing your industry today? Rising interest rates, difficulty securing affordable insurance and predicting the shifting market are the biggest challenges facing our industry right now. I strive to successfully interpret these shifts, to assist our agents in understanding market trends, while adapting to these changes in order to expertly advise our clients.

Melissa Burns McClendon

Associate Broker/Co-Owner

NOLA Home Realty Group

Nola Home Realty Group is a boutique real estate brokerage established in 2019. Melissa Burns McClendon serves as the associate broker and co-owner alongside partners Liz Tardo and Nick Underwood. Since September 2014, McClendon has sold over $68 million in real estate. Her accolades include being named 2020 CityBusiness Woman of the Year, 2022 Women’s Council of Realtors Louisiana State President and 2022 No. 1 Realtor on Social Media in New Orleans by Property Spark. Nola Home Realty Group — which includes 24 top producing Realtors in the market — takes pride in donating regularly to many local charities and sponsoring a local school.

What are you most excited about in the coming year? I am most excited about the growth of our brokerage. Although we are smaller, we have been able to make a big impact in the industry and our community. Our reputation has attracted many high-quality Realtors. We recently purchased a new office to accommodate our growth and anticipate that growth to continue.

On a personal note, I’ve been able to help with some exciting home sales recently, including the purchase of a beautiful mansion on St. Charles Avenue that I rode by many times throughout my life. It has been very exciting to serve as the 2022 Louisiana state president of the Women’s Council of Realtors. I’ve enjoyed motivating and supporting other Realtors in the Louisiana area.

What is the biggest challenge facing your industry today? Our industry has been challenged recently due to the rising mortgage interest rates and concern for the state of our economy. This has made it difficult for some homebuyers and is creating a shift in the market, but we expect this to create a more balanced market. We are seeing fewer properties going under contract with fewer multiple offers. Despite these challenges, we continue to work hard and focus on being the information source for our clients and the community.

Melissa Warren, CCIM

Senior Advisor

Stirling Properties

President

New Orleans Metropolitan Association of Realtors — Commercial Investment Division

Stirling Properties is one of the most comprehensive full-service commercial real estate companies in the country specializing in commercial advisory services, brokerage, asset and property management, development and redevelopment and investments over a wide array of property types, including retail, office, industrial, healthcare and multifamily sectors.

As senior advisor for Stirling Properties, Melissa Warren is most proud of the industrial maritime work she has done along the Gulf Coast and providing medical-retail site-selection services for JenCare’s Senior Medical Centers’ expansion.

What are you most excited about in the coming year? Working in the New Orleans post-pandemic economic recovery and representing clients during significant increase in commercial investment activity. Opportunities abound in the industrial market with the development of last-mile distribution and manufacturing facilities. The precipitous transactions supporting these developments are plentiful, and working on these assignments is an exciting opportunity.

The Mississippi Gulf Coast has a robust real estate market with a pipeline full of development permits. It’s nice to see the coast is going strong and becoming a field of investment opportunities for Louisiana investors.

What is the biggest challenge facing your industry today? I think the biggest concerns facing us are the skyrocketing cost of insurance and construction and their impact on the real estate industry. The ability for businesses and real estate investors to affordably insure their assets is critical to attracting investors and furthering economic development. The current insurance crisis needs to be addressed honestly by our state leadership so consumers can get the coverage they deserve for the money they pay without having to deal with the stressful hurdles thrown at them when a disaster strikes.

Inflation and supply chain issues have had a big impact on the cost of construction and tenant build-out. The cost of construction is playing a large role in lease negotiations and development costs, which ultimately impact lease rates and what developers are willing to pay for land.

Michael J. Siegel

President

Corporate Realty

Corporate Realty, Inc. is a commercial real estate company with offices in New Orleans and Baton Rouge and licensed in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. As president and director of office leasing, Michael Siegel leads a team of experienced professionals who specialize in retail, office and investment brokerage, as well as property management, lease administration and accounting. In business for more than 30 years, some of Corporate Realty’s more notable assignments include representing Tulane with its major lease in the Charity Hospital development, providing services to the convention center in its redevelopment of its 47-acre upriver site, and serving as landlord representative for five Class A office buildings in the CBD. Additional major assignments include leasing responsibilities for the Feil office building portfolio in Metairie and many major retail clients in the local market, including Aldi, Costco, TJ Maxx, Starbucks, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Chipotle.

What are you most excited about in the coming year? Corporate Realty’s relationship with the Benson organization [who purchased Corporate Realty in December, 2021] and what opportunities this will afford us going forward. We have enjoyed great success since our inception, and we have amazing clients. Our relationship with the Benson organization is going to allow us to expand the services we offer, the markets we serve, and the overall depth of our team. These additional services and market penetration will allow us to better serve our clients and the community.

What is the biggest challenge facing your industry today? It is easy to identify challenges in New Orleans. Crime, the condition of our streets, and garbage pick-up come to mind. Notwithstanding these issues, New Orleans remains a place that people want to live, work and visit. The biggest challenge and opportunity I believe we face is our ability to pursue, procure and retain white-collar jobs. A strong tax base in New Orleans allows us not only to address some of our day-to-day challenges, but makes our city more vibrant, more interesting and more welcoming to our citizens and our visitors.

Saban Sellers

Investment Advisor for Multifamily Sales

Stirling Properties

Stirling Properties is a full-service commercial real estate company, specializing in commercial brokerage, development and redevelopment, investments, and asset and property management with a focus in the Gulf South Region. Saban Sellers is part of the Stirling Investment Advisors division, specializing in multifamily investment sales in the company’s primary markets of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. Since 2019, the multifamily team — including Sellers and his partner, Chad Rigby — has sold over 5,600 units across 16 cities and five states.

What are you most excited about in the coming year? Continuing our growth and building off our recent successes with the Stirling Investment Advisors team. Since our team formed in late 2018, we have continually outperformed our previous year’s production and look to continue that trend by providing excellent service to our clients, combining our national network in the multifamily space with our attention to detail and extensive knowledge of our local markets.

What is the biggest challenge facing your industry today? There are certainly a handful of new challenges coming into the real estate industry that were not as prevalent in previous years. First and foremost is rising interest rates on most fixed-rate loans. The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates 225 basis points in less than six months in 2022, which has impacted interest rates on loans for multifamily deals and, as a byproduct, is impacting the value of multifamily properties. Alongside this issue, insurance for multifamily properties has gone up significantly, mainly due to historic jumps in occurrence and magnitude of natural catastrophes, which has forced carriers to pay larger settlements more frequently, therefore increasing premiums. Both of these recent issues, coupled with a potential economic recession, has created some uncertainty and new challenges in our industry.

Shawn M. Barney

Managing Director

CLB Porter Development

CLB Porter Development is a real estate development and public finance advisory firm focused on mixed-finance, mixed-income development projects, as well as helping municipalities structure transactions to access capital for their projects through municipal bonds, public private partnerships, short-term borrowings and other instruments. CLB Porter has structured or developed over $1 billion in projects and is one of the partners working on the massive planned development upriver from the Morial Convention Center, River District. The firm is also involved in the mixed-use redevelopment of the Naval Support Activity (NSA) complex in Bywater.

What are you most excited about in the coming year? I am over the moon to have the opportunity to work on two riverfront developments — NSA and River District — at the same time and shape such an iconic part of our city. Both projects, while complex, sizable and catalytic, also have affordability at their core. River District also has the unique opportunity to educate and elevate history as an amenity given that the land was formerly the cotton press district of the 1800s. It represents a new possibility for equitable development in terms of ownership, procurement, uses and access. It will also be fun.

What is the biggest challenge facing your industry today? Construction costs and a rising interest rate environment are headwinds we’re all facing. The pandemic also continues to impact the sector in unforeseen ways. A more structural challenge that also represents an opportunity is promoting racial equity in real estate. Earlier this year, ULI released “10 Principles for Embedding Racial Equity in Real Estate Development,” which I helped craft. It is intended to equip real estate professionals with fundamentals to deliver financial and social value to all stakeholders. Historically racist policies and practices such as redlining, racial covenants, and the Federal Aid Highway Act of 1956 — which routed some highways directly, and sometimes purposefully, through Black and brown communities — have shaped land use with many of the effects still being felt today. Undoing that injustice will take time and intentionality.