TONIGHT: Free Virtual Workshop for Prospective Homebuyers

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — From Hancock Whitney:

Hancock Whitney and Jericho Road Episcopal Housing Initiative are partnering to host a free homebuyer and financial education virtual workshop for prospective homeowners in the New Orleans metropolitan area on Wednesday, Oct. 27, at 6 p.m. The virtual session, “Talking ‘Financial Cents’ of Homeownership,” aims to give prospective and existing homeowners greater confidence in pursuing and retaining their dreams of homeownership.

Participants can access the event via Zoom at bit.ly/HWvirtualseminar.

“Hancock Whitney knows the value of strong communities and recognizes that homeownership drives economic growth and prosperity,” said Hancock Whitney Vice President of Community Lending Tish Allen. “We believe that educated homebuyers, especially those looking for their very first home, as well as existing homeowners can benefit from the knowledge our team and our partners provide. We thank our partners for collaborating with us on this important initiative and are excited to bring valuable expertise and resources to this community.”

Understanding the anxiety that can occur with the home buying process, Hancock Whitney designed the workshops to position prospective buyers for more positive experiences while providing insight and information to alleviate the challenges sometimes associated with such an important decision and one of a family’s largest purchases.

“Jericho Road Episcopal Housing Initiative looks forward to this new and exciting partnership with Hancock Whitney and Freddie Mac to launch the ‘Plan Your Way Home’ initiative, said Jericho Road Executive Director Nicole Barnes. “The updated products and tools will enhance our portfolio of financial capability programming and further support our mission to ensure that low-income and working families are afforded the asset-building and generational wealth opportunities that homeownership provides.”

During the virtual event, current and future homeowners will be introduced to free, online resources to help improve credit health and enable sustainable homeownership featuring the newly revamped Freddie Mac CreditSmart® suite of educational resources.

“Freddie Mac is excited to partner with Hancock Whitney and community partners to further homeownership through educational resources designed to empower families with the skills and knowledge to assist them through every stage of their financial and homeownership journey,” said Stacey Walker, Freddie Mac Single-Family’s Director of Housing Outreach. “Empowering informed and confident homeownership decisions is central to our mission and propels our outreach to make home possible.”

Additionally, workshop participants can expect to receive in-depth direction on the home buying process and learn how to connect with local assistance providers. The session will conclude with a live question and answer session with industry experts.

Hancock Whitney will host additional homebuyer virtual events with community partners in Houston, Texas, and Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on the following dates:

Houston, Texas—Tuesday, October 26, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Fifth Ward Community Development Corporation

Baton Rouge, Louisiana—Thursday, October 28, 6-7 p.m., Mid City Redevelopment Alliance

To register for or learn more about Hancock Whitney’s virtual workshop series, visit facebook.com/HancockWhitney/events.