Tonia Moore Named Director of Community Engagement at Ochsner

NEW ORLEANS – Ochsner Health has announced that Tonia Moore has been named director of community engagement.

In her role, Moore will develop strategic community programs and partnerships as part of Ochsner’s Healthy State initiative. She will work with elected officials and community organizations on community outreach strategies to support Ochsner’s Community Health Centers, community health education platform and congregational wellness programs.

Moore brings more than 15 years of equity-focused leadership to her new position, including her extensive experience with the Louisiana Public Health Institute, where she most recently directed the Louisiana Campaign for Tobacco-Free Living Program.