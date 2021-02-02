Todd Rives Joins Port of New Orleans as VP/Chief Commercial Officer

NEW ORLEANS— The Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) welcomed Todd Rives to the executive team as vice president and chief commercial officer. Rives’ maritime strategic business development and leadership experience, which includes 15 years with ocean carrier CMA CGM, will help Port NOLA fully realize current and future growth opportunities.

“We look forward to Todd Rives’ contributions and skill set as we strengthen the New Orleans gateway,” said Brandy D. Christian, president and CEO of Port NOLA and CEO of the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad. “His accomplishments include a track record of meeting ambitious goals, developing effective private partnerships and improving profitability in challenging environments. He will build on Bobby Landry’s legacy of tremendous momentum and trusted customer relationships.”

Most recently, Rives served as CMA CGM’s Vice President for Marine Sourcing, managing $1.7 billion in U.S. maritime operations, including contracts with key port authority terminals; stevedores; and various barge, vessel and tug operators. He developed and oversaw a $10 million Terminal Agility cost savings program and also facilitated new Transpacific and Latin America service opportunities to ensure commercial requirements with best-in-class cost and service agreements.

“I am thrilled to join the Port of New Orleans team at such a pivotal time as the port continues to execute its strategic master plan to meet and exceed the demands of the changing global market,” Rives said. “I look forward to contributing to the Port’s momentum to capture new business and position itself as the Gulf gateway of choice well into the future.”