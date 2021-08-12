Todd Murphy to Resign from Jefferson Chamber, Join Raymond James

L to R: Jefferson Chamber Chairman John LeBlanc of Hibernia Bank and President Todd Murphy

METAIRIE – Jefferson Chamber of Commerce President Todd Murphy announced today that he will leave his economic development position in October to accept an equity partnership with a local office of Raymond James Financial Services.

“I leave the Jefferson Chamber the relevant business organization that it should be, working in tandem with elected officials to better our business environment and quality of life,” said Murphy. “It’s been the highlight of my career to be at the helm of such a vibrant organization that influences legislation and drives change on important issues. Our investors, volunteers and employees have much to be proud of, and a steady foundation to build upon.”

Murphy was named president of the chamber in May 2012. The organization said that, under his leadership, it increased membership and revenue by 35%. Murphy led the Jefferson Chamber to three State Chamber of the Year honors from the Louisiana Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives. In 2018, the Louisiana Association of Business & Industry named the Jefferson Chamber the Economic Development Partner of the Year. During Murphy’s tenure, the chamber earned a “five-star accreditation” from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Only 219 out of 7,000 organizations earned the distinction.

“The Jefferson Chamber has moved to a new level of accomplishment, relevance and respect under Todd’s leadership,” said Jefferson Chamber Chairman John LeBlanc of Hibernia Bank in a press release announcing Murphy’s plans. “Our leadership is committed to a seamless transition to continue that obvious stature and momentum. To no surprise, Todd has committed to work with his successor to assure a seamless transition.”

Murphy’s move to Raymond James is a return to his roots in financial services. He will rebrand the local Raymond James office in the Galleria as The M Group at Raymond James. He will serve as chief operating officer alongside partner and CEO John Morgan. Murphy’s father, Michael, founded the firm with Morgan and retired from Raymond James in 2017.

Murphy will continue to serve as a representative on the Jefferson Chamber board of directors and the Jefferson Business Council.

“Jefferson Parish has bright, pro-business leadership and is poised for even better growth than we have seen recently,” he said. “The opportunity, and also the challenge, is to expand these partnerships and synergies regionally.”

Organizational development and management consulting firm SSA Consultants will conduct a national search for Murphy’s successor. Interested applicants should email a cover letter and professional resume to jeffersonchamber@consultssa.com.