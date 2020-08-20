New Orleans Chamber Member Since 2010

Todd Matherne, CEO of Renaissance Publishing, initially joined the New Orleans Chamber to take advantage of the networking opportunities—but soon Matherne saw just how much more the Chamber brought to the table. He cited the wide variety of offerings the Chamber provides to their members, from learning events with specialty speakers to educational luncheons focused on both individual and corporate improvement—all of which make Matherne and Renaissance proud to be a Chamber member.

Renaissance, a niche publishing enterprise that furnishes the region with titles including New Orleans Magazine, Biz New Orleans, New Orleans Bride and others, also works with businesses to produce custom in-house titles on demand. These custom partnerships include Ochsner, the New Orleans Saints, the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival and other organizations across the city and region. Renaissance’s publications specialize in cutting through the general media noise to get directly to the heart of the topic, ensuring that their readers get a true sense of place on every page.

Matherne credited the Chamber’s networking prowess and quarterly luncheons as helping the publishing house keep an ear to the ground and stay informed about the personality, trends and topics that are important to the business community and the city as a whole. His position on the Chairman’s Council gives him a unique insight to the behind-the-scenes networking and inner workings of the Chamber, which has given him a stronger understanding of the Chamber’s role in strengthening the greater New Orleans community.

There is a value, Matherne said, in creating a welcoming business environment—encouraging local businesses to develop and grow ultimately grows the city, the economy and the future of New Orleans.

110 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Ste. 123, Metairie | (504) 828-1380