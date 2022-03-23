Today: NOEW Explores ‘Emerging Industries’ at Gallier Hall

Photo courtesy of NOEW

NEW ORLEANS — Today’s New Orleans Entrepreneur Week events will focus on emerging industries, including climate tech and the cultural economy. All presentations will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Gallier Hall (545 St. Charles Avenue) and finish in time for attendees to walk across the street for the Young Leadership Council’s Wednesday at the Square concert featuring Little Freddie King and Marc Broussard.

Here’s today’s schedule:

9:10am – 9:35am: Climate Tech: What Does a Place-Based Climate Tech Industry Cluster Look Like and Why Louisiana? — Justin Ehrenwerth (Water Institute), Nish Acharya (Clinton Foundation)



9:40am – 10:10am: Innovation on the 3rd Coast: How, Why, & Why Now — Walter Isaacson (Tulane University), Dale Winger (Halliburton Labs), Linda Yates (Mach49), and Paul Holland (Foundation Capital)



10:15am – 10:40am: Opportunity Frontier: What Investors Look for in Climate Tech Startups — Hank Torbert (Sunamp), Chante Harris (Venture for Climate Tech), John Elstrott (Traditional Medicinals)



10:45am – 11:10am: Building Hard Tech Startups: Founders Envision a Better Future — Shiva Adireddy (Advano), James Martin (Gulf Wind Technology), Dianna Liu (Arix Technologies), Mike Francis (NanoTech), and Adam Mendler (Thirty Minute Mentors)



11:15am – 11:35am: Driving Ahead: Considerations Around EV Adoption — Amy Flower (Entergy Keystring Labs), Matt Candler (My Next Electric), and Erin Spring (Good Year)



11:40am – 12:10pm: ClimateTech: Large Enterprise and Startups Come Together to Jumpstart Innovation — Leonard Nelson (Natrx), Tameka Vasquez (Sidewalk Labs), Eric Danos (Danos Ventures), and Otto Candies (Crowley Marine)

1:05pm – 1:50pm: Evolution of Media — Michael Lynton (Chairman, Snap), Jamie Lynton (Chair, The City), Walter Isaacson (Tulane University)



1:50pm – 2:05pm: Development of Kickstarter & Nola — Michael Lynton (Chairman, Snap), Perry Chen (Kickstarter)



2:15pm – 2:55pm: The Evolution of Recording Technology — Reid Wick (Recording Academy), Jim Odum (Presonus Products at Fender), Gebre Wadell, (SoundCredit), Matt Miller (Audiobridge), Diego Pinzo (DAWn Audio), Darren Hoffman (Myxstem)



3:05pm – 3:25pm: Web3 for Everybody — Gil Hildebrand (Gilded)



3:30pm – 3:55pm: #Web3: Leveraging NOLA’s Cultural Assets — Brent Craige (Jamm Around), Monica Kelly (People for Public Art), Eric O’Neal (Hack the World) J Mack (J Mack Entertainment)



4:00pm – 4:35pm: Connecting through Code: Web3’s Impact on the Community & Culture — Brent McCrossen (Revelry), Donovan Williams (Jamm Around), Zach Kupperman (New Bienville -504 DAO), Demario Davis (Saints), Corey James, (The Idea Village)



4:35pm – 4:55pm: NFTs & the Global Cultural Marketplace — Chris Cummings (Iconic Moments), Doug Vance (Disney)



5:00pm – 5:20pm: Looking Ahead: NOLA’s Culture, Creativity, & the Future — Mayor Latoya Cantrell (City of New Orleans), Eddie Davis (Matchups), Demario Davis (New Orleans Saints) Arielle Brown (Bea’s Bayou Skincare)

Watch sessions virtually via livestream.